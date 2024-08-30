A Brooklyn mother is distraught and heading to court after she says her 14-year-old son was assaulted by his own high school football coach.

The student, Shayson Willock, was severely injured hurt after his coach allegedly smashed his head into a wall in the stairwell at James Madison High School last September. After he was reportedly rammed into the wall multiple times, he lost consciousness and needed six stitches in his skull, per the civil lawsuit.

Now his mother, Deslyn Willcok, is holding the school's coach, Nicholas Nugent, accountable for the alleged harrowing attack. "I don't know who to trust," the mother told the 'New York Post.'

The distraught mother says she feels the administrators at the school largely swept the abusive incident under the rug, leaving it up to her to report the attack to the New York Police Department.

"I don't know if I can trust the teachers. I don't know if I can trust the coaches. I don't even know if I can trust the justice system. I don't know who to trust at this point, because I felt like everyone failed me," she said. "Everyone failed my son."

The mother continues to seek justice, as she filed a $2.5 million lawsuit Monday against Nugent, New York City, and The Department of Education.

NYC football coach accused of smashing student’s head into wall so many times that he smashed skull: ‘Everyone failed my son’ https://t.co/BG8bwI8dmW pic.twitter.com/hWRYUpF3C0 — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2024

Nugent — who was initially arrested days after the 2023 incident — claimed he was filled with rage after Shayson dozed off during a team video review.

Per the filed complaint, the coach was charged with multiple counts of felony assault, harassment and menacing, and endangering the welfare of a child. The news outlet reported that the coach is now out on supervised release.

"I'm shocked by the phone call to find out it's a news thing, but hey, it is what it is. It's all good," Nugent said, per the news outlet. "That's why we're going to trial, because I'm all about defending my freedom. I'm all about defending my rights."

It appears the Department of Education has yet to disclose whether or not he would continue to be employed by the school district.