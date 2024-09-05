Jennifer Lopez treated herself to a spa session Wednesday before she continued her search for a new home in Los Angeles.

Despite her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez, 55, looked radiant as she walked out of a spa near Rodeo Drive on Wednesday morning, as seen in photos and a video published by TMZ.

The "Shotgun Wedding" actress was dressed casually in a white tee, blue jacket and low-waist denim jeans.

Lopez also rocked large hoop earrings, brown glasses and a shoulder bag for her outing.

RELATED: Ben Affleck 'Angry' About Kick Kennedy Rumors As He And Jennifer Lopez Fight Over Financials During Divorce Negotiations

The multitalented entertainer then proceeded to check out a $27 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

The huge estate spans 14,720 square feet -- more than enough space for her and her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

It also boasts eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a pool and a tennis court.

Lopez has been house-hunting since late April when she and Affleck legally separated.

The "Marry Me" star revealed they separated on April 26 when she officially filed to end her marriage with her husband of two years on Aug. 20.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Divorce Update: U-Haul Truck Spotted Outside Beverly Hills Marital Mansion Amid Divorce Proceedings

She and Affleck quietly put up their former Beverly Hills marital home for sale in June -- just a year after they purchased it for more than $60 million.

They later publicly listed the property for $68 million in July, but it has yet to find a buyer.

Affleck has since bought a new home in Los Angeles for a reported $20 million.

The Oscar winner's new Pacific Palisades home reportedly comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, equestrian facilities, a poolside cabana, and a guesthouse.

Meanwhile, Lopez has been photographed touring multiple properties in recent months, including a $22 million estate in Beverly Hills, but it appears she has yet to make a decision on her new home.