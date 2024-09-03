Jennifer Lopez is staying upbeat amid her split with Ben Affleck.

Lopez was all smiles and even danced in public during an outing with her 16-year-old child Emme in Los Angeles on Saturday.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the 55-year-old entertainer could be seen grinning while busting a move on an escalator at Westfield Century City Mall.

Emme appeared to be filming a video or taking a photo of her and her famous mom as she was seen holding up her phone and flashing a smile at the camera.

Upbeat Jennifer Lopez shows off dance moves during shopping trip with child Emme, 16, amid Ben Affleck divorce https://t.co/ErSj2jQpW1 pic.twitter.com/AHwcHrGt4l — Page Six (@PageSix) September 2, 2024

During the shopping trip, the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker looked effortlessly stylist in a shimmery white crop top, Dior denim skirt and metallic-gold TKEES sandals.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Divorce Update: U-Haul Truck Spotted Outside Beverly Hills Marital Mansion Amid Divorce Proceedings

She paired the casual outfit with large Gucci sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and a Dior saddle bag.

Lopez once again sported a gold ring on her left ring finger, though it was unclear if it was her wedding band from her marriage with Affleck.

Earlier that day, the superstar broke her social media silence for the first time since filing to end her marriage to Affleck on Aug. 20.

She took to Instagram to share photos from her summer, which she had spent apart from Affleck following his move to leave their Beverly Hills marital home in early May.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Shares Cryptic Post After Filing Divorce From Ben Affleck: 'Everything Is Unfolding In Divine Order'

In her post Saturday, Lopez shared snaps of her enjoying summer activities, including eating ice cream, getting ready to take a bubble bath and hanging out with her sister Lynda.

She also posted snaps of her posing in various outfits, including a mirror selfie that shows her in a white swimsuit and another that features her in a black turtleneck sweater and high-waist jeans.

In addition, the "Marry Me" actress seemingly sent a subtle message about the recent major upheaval in her life by adding a few cryptic quotes.

"Everything is unfolding in divine order," read one slide in her post.

Lopez also uploaded an image of a woman wearing a T-shirt with the text: "She's in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace."

Last month, the singer-actress officially filed for divorce from Affleck on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, confirming months of speculation regarding their relationship.

Lopez said in her documents that they separated in late April and parted ways due to irreconcilable differences.

The estranged couple officially put up their marital home for sale in July, and Lopez reportedly has been house hunting since then.