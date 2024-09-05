Will Smith is reportedly feeling himself after his box-office hit, 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die,' and according to a source — it shows.

The Academy Award-winning actor is back on top after the blockbuster film, which hit theaters June 7, earned a jaw-dropping $332 million considering both domestic and international releases, per 'Radar Online.' He starred alongside Martin Lawrence in the fourth installment of the action comedy franchise.

Now, a source claims the father of three has allowed all the success to inflate his head.

"After the slap and the disastrous performance of his slavery movie 'Emancipation,' there was a period where Will [Smith] was on his best behavior," the source claimed, per the media outlet. "Now that his new movie is one of the summer's biggest hits, he's all swagger, all the time, acting like he's God's gift."

Smith's co-stars from the beloved 90's series 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' agreed with the source's sentiments. Janet Hubert, who played the legendary role of Aunt Vivian when the show launched in 1990 for three seasons, had choice words for the actor.

"There will never be a reunion – as I will never do anything with an a*****e like Will Smith. He is still an egomaniac and has not grown up," she stated, per the media outlet. Their relationship reportedly became so contentious that she was later replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid in the show's fourth season.

Hubert, 68, cited her refusal to "suck up" to Smith as the reason for her departure.

Meanwhile, it appears Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith is living her best life. The former 'Red Table Talk' show host shared a post featuring a selfie, followed by a video of her jet skiing with a reported "unknown" man on turquoise waters.

"Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways. Can't wait to share. Till then...I'm just embracing the last of the summer vibez," the 'Girls Trip' actress penned in the caption, 'ENSTARZ' previously reported. The Baltimore, Maryland, native also set her Instagram to private.

That said, the 52-year-old isn't the only one living a little. Smith appears to have a new bromance with 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Johnny Depp, as their newfound friendship reportedly left Jada "seeing red."

'Radar Online' reported that Smith and Depp, 54, were spotted enjoying themselves on a sunny yacht trip in Italy. However, his now-estranged wife was nowhere in sight.