Jada Pinkett Smith has embraced the summer, even while staying out of the spotlight following the uproar caused by her tell-all memoir 'Worthy' last year.

The book revealed significant details about her marriage to Will Smith, including how the couple had been secretly separated since 2016. In a recent Instagram post, Pinkett Smith hinted at more potential revelations.

On September 1, the 'Girls Trip' actress shared a carousel featuring a selfie with turquoise waters in the background, a video of her jet skiing with an unknown man, and a serene ocean sunset.

"Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways. Can't wait to share. Till then...I'm just embracing the last of the summer vibez," the Baltimore, Maryland, native captioned the post.

One follower commented, "This is what peace looks like," while another praised her beauty, writing, "always been stunning."

Curiosity was piqued when someone asked about the man behind her on the jet ski, "Is that Will?"

The man's identity remains unknown, but per social media followers, he does not resemble her 55-year-old husband. Fans are speculating that a divorce is imminent after her cryptic posts stirred curiosity.

Despite her profile being private and comments limited, the post was shared by 'Hollywood Unlocked,' where reactions were varied. One person wrote, "I hope this means you've done some inner work to stop embarrassing your husband."

Jada faced backlash for admitting she was separated from Will while praising her bond with the late Tupac Shakur.

Criticism dates back to her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina, and it intensified after Will slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Despite rumors, the couple hinted at writing a book about their journey.

Jada, 52, said they haven't divorced because they're still working on their partnership and vowed that divorce isn't an option. However, despite Will's support during her book tour, the couple has rarely been seen together. Their family, including their children Jaden, Willow, and Trey — Will's elder son from a previous relationship — showed unity at the 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' premiere in June.

In a Father's Day post, she shared a photo of Will with their kids. Still, rumors persist that they might be quietly ending their marriage.

Speculation grew as one person suggested she had a new man, while others believed a divorce was on the horizon. Some compared her situation to Jennifer Lopez's recent separation from Ben Affleck.

This summer, Will released a new single, "You Can Make It," and has been seen traveling the world without Jada. He also performed the track at the 2024 BET Awards in June.