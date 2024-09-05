Sharing your wild life stories online can sometimes lead to unexpected opportunities, like a TV series.

Earlier this year, Tareasa "Reesa Teesa" Johnson became an overnight sensation on TikTok with her 52-part series 'Who TF Did I Marry?.'

The videos quickly went viral, racking up millions of views. In the series, Reesa Teesa detailed how she unknowingly married a man who deceived her about nearly every aspect of his life, including his job, family, friends, and finances.

As the story gained popularity, fans began calling for a movie or TV adaptation. Now, those requests are becoming reality.

Natasha Rothwell, best known for her role as Kelli Prenny on HBO's 'Insecure,' is developing a TV version of 'Who TF Did I Marry?' Not only will Rothwell, 43, serve as an executive producer, but she will also star as Reesa Teesa in the series.

Reesa Teesa celebrated the news on Instagram, writing, "It's official baby!!!! I'm so freakin excited about this. I know choosing to work with @natasharothwell is the best decision. I cannot wait for us to bring this experience to life. LFG!!!!"

This announcement comes just before the premiere of Rothwell's new Hulu series, 'How to Die Alone,' which will debut on September 13.

Natasha Rothwell appeared on TV shows like 'DuckTales,' 'Baby Shark's Big Show,' and her acclaimed portrayal of Belinda in 'The White Lotus.' She began her career with minor roles in series such as 'NeighborBoyUCB' and 'CollegeHumor Originals.'

The Kansas native was also a producer and writer, having worked on HBO's 'Insecure,' where she stars as Kelli. She inked a multi-year deal with ABC for TV production and is involved in several projects, including the film 'Wonka' and 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2.'

Her early career includes writing credits for 'Saturday Night Live' and performing improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade.