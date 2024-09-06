The conversation surrounding skin tone is once again leaving Cardi B having to defend herself.

The rapper — whose father is Dominican and mother is Trinidadian — is the center of color controversy after she used the term "light skin" to describe herself on Twitter, now X.

When a fellow user challenged her sentiments, claiming the term is typically used to describe the skin tone of a Black person, Cardi clapped back citing the diversity in her Latin background.

"Who tf told Cardi B she's light skin? That term is used for lighter complexion black folks but y'all got everybody claiming it now [unsure emoji]." Cardi B — real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar — defended that it only pertains to skin tone.

"Dominicans are so diverse when it comes to skin color: dark, brown, tan, light, white...sooo what am I supposed to say when I'm describing my complexion...Im Dominican skin?" the 32-year-old rapper asked.

"The term light skin is [an] adjective to describe skin complexion... It is not exclusive to a single race... I guess Jamaicans and Haitians and West Indians can't say they got brown skin, light skin or dark skin because just like Dominicans, they are also a nationality...now move JAWS," she added.

According to 'The Jasmine Brand,' after a fan critiqued the 'WAP' rapper for arguing on her son's birthday "for the second year in a row," the 'Love & Hip Hop' alum didn't hesitate to clap back. "My son is with his dad. I'm getting my hair done... The fact you remember what the f*** I did last year and I don't even remember... just shows how fanned out YOU ARE!" she quipped.

Cardi B is known for identifying as Afro-Latina, which describes a person who is of mixed African and Latin descent. The mother of two — who is currently expecting her third baby with estranged husband Offset — took to Instagram live back in 2019 regarding the very same discussion.

"People just don't be understanding s**t," she said, per the media outlet. "It's like, 'Cardi's Latin, she's not Black.' And it's like, bro... my features don't come from... white people f*****g, okay? And they always wanna race-bait when it comes to me... I have Afro features. 'Oh, but your parents are light-skinned...' alright, but my grandparents aren't."

Earlier this month, Cardi was blasted by fans after claiming she'd "rob men again" and doesn't feel bad about it.

The rap star is currently in the middle of a divorce from Migos rapper Offset. According to reports, the Bronx native quickly filed for divorce amid rumors of repeated infidelities.

Cardi B and Offset, 32, were married for 6 years and currently share two children together; Kulture and Wave.