Celebs are reacting to the shocking death of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan.

The "Lifestyle" rapper died at the age of 34 on September 5 after a reported drug overdose, according to 'KTLA.'

Rumors of the artist's untimely death began on social media Thursday afternoon, but wasn't confirmed until hours later by 'TMZ.'

Fellow rapper Playboi Carti created a tribute to the late rapper by posting his music to his Instagram, along with music videos. The video dump also included footage of a kickback featuring Soulja Boy, Birdman, Young Thug, and others.

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz also confirmed the news online. In a post on Twitter, now X, the 41-year-old exclaimed that he just got word of the tragic news, adding that they just spoke.

"JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST ODD! JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissun***a," the "Wipe Me Down" rapper penned.

"JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA #tipQUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music," he added.

The post of Boosie's raw reaction to the news received over 890,000 views in less than one hour.

Hip hop socialite and YouTuber Adam 22 of 'No Jumper' also posted a tribute on social media. The YouTuber, real name Adam Grandmaison, posted a photo of the late rapper with the caption: "RIP Rich Homie Quan."

Quavo also posted a tribute on his Instagram Stories, uploading photos with RHQ.

'ENSTARZ' reported that the Quan emcee died in his Atlanta home — according to his family who say they are "devastated."

Quan, real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar, rose to fame following hits including "Type of Way" (2013), and "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" (2015). The rap star was also well known for his success alongside fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug as part of Rich Gang.

The duo were best known for their hit 2014 single "Lifestyle" which went on to become a platinum-selling record.