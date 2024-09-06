Linkin Park is back and has announced two new members years after the band last made music.

After a seven-year hiatus following the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, the rock-rap band returned on stage Thursday in Los Angeles with new music and new band members. Original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, and Phoenix Farrell were joined by Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain, Variety reported.

Armstrong, from the band Dead Sara, will take on vocals left by Bennington, while songwriter and producer Brittain will be the new drummer following the departure of founding member Rob Bourdon.

The group also announced a new album, "From Zero." This is their first record since "One More Light" released in May 2017.

"This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we're currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life," Shinoda said in a statement, per Variety.

Who Is Emily Armstrong?

Armstrong is the lead vocalist of the band Dead Sara and is known for her dynamic vocals.

She started playing the guitar at age 12 and met Siouxsie Medley as a teen in high school, Armstrong revealed in an interview with The Owl Mag. The two started writing songs and creating music. In 2002, they founded Dead Sara and performed their first live show in 2005.

Armstrong's powerful vocals have been compared to the likes of Janis Joplin and her gritty growls have caught the attention of the music industry.

With her joining Linkin Park, it is uncertain whether Dead Sara will continue making music.

Linkin Park 'From Zero' Tour Dates

Armstrong and the rest of Linkin Park will go on a short world tour this year. They will kick off the "From Zero" world tour in L.A., at the Kia Forum.

Here are the rest of the stops: