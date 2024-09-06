Tamar Braxton blasted Jeremy "JR" Robinson for an alleged affair he had with a woman named Jailyn H.

According to 'The Jasmine Brand,' the woman at the center of the alleged entanglement has more to say on the matter.

During an Instagram Live video, Jailyn alleged that she never met Robinson. She revealed he's been sending her direct messages via social media. Although Braxton has apologized for her online accusations, the woman maintains that she does not accept the singer's apology.

Braxton — the youngest sister of the Braxton family — claimed Robinson cheated on her before Jailyn was named as his mistress by the "Love and War" songstress. Jailyn took to 'The Jasmine Brand's' Instagram post comment section calling Braxton's claims "wrong"and "absolutely insane."

According to the media outlet, this exchange prompted Robinson to enter the chat, maintaining that not only has he been single — but he's been "single for the last 6 months" — essentially clarifying that he isn't active with either women involved.

Robinson went on to explain that he only met with Jailyn briefly virtually via Instagram and denied that they had any in-person interactions. A stark difference from Braxton's alleged perspective, which accuses Robinson of taking the woman to the Four Season Hotel in New Orleans.

"You just don't go on social media and start attacking somebody that you say you love, that you care for as a friend. ...The unfortunate reality is that I thought that I could be friends and try to maintain some type of friendship but that relationship is done," Robinson stated, per the media outlet.

"I have never cheated in my life. Find a woman that will tell you I cheated on her," he added.

Tamar Braxton, 47, and Jeremy "JR" Robinson met on Peacock's reality dating show 'Queen's Court' before getting engaged on the season finale back in March 2023, per 'PEOPLE.' Per 'Hollywood Life,' the musician has five children with four different women.

The 49-year-old funded his own law firm, the JR Law Group.