Fan favorite R&B singer Ginuwine is celebrating a milestone in his sobriety journey — in addition to sharing a positive message for his fans.

The musician took to social media to detail his massive accomplishment to his one million followers, admitting that his growth may not seem like much to others but to him "it's a lifetime."

While celebrating his sober days — "and counting" — the 53-year-old didn't forget to drop words of encouragement to those who may also be fighting the good fight, maintaining that his fans can be "better than failing" and shouldn't be ashamed to "reach out for help."

"An counting!!!!" the 'Pony' crooner began. "I am still going strong 2 months sober, maybe seems like a lil time to you, but to me and most, it's a lifetime and so I say don't be ashamed reach out for help like I did bcz [sp] alot of times, well, most times, you need that support!!!! and I love the fact I didn't fail!!!!"

"I stood TEN10 toes down, IT made me know I got this!!!! I am worthy, I am strong, I am deserving of better, I know what is in store, I know the fight, I knew what was to come and so I stood strong!!! Yep !!! We ain't waivering...anyone going through addiction, drugs, alcoholism please, please, please, look within yourself and know your (sic) better than failing !!!"

The Grammy Award nominated artist concluded: "Your (sic) strong !!!! You are ME !!!! Super!!!! Get up, let's go!!! We got this!!!!" Fans responded with an overwhelming amount of encouragement, positivity, and support for his journey.

"I love this for you, I support you on your journey!" one fan affectionately penned. "You got this Ginuwine! I'm proud of you and know that God is amazing through the process! Keep going," a second wrote. "Super proud of u big bro. I tell ya PRAYER changes things. This is amazing," a third replied.

In a prior interview with 'Essence magazine,' Ginuwine confessed how he "didn't wanna live anymore" after his father shot himself to death in 1999 and how his mother died of cancer a year later.

"I really didn't want to be here anymore, I didn't want to live and tried to commit suicide more than once. There was no one around that I really loved at the time, so I turned to the drinking and drugs like weed and ecstasy," the singer detailed in October 2020.

"I was done mentally and emotionally to the point that I had to go see a psychiatrist, but that didn't do any good because I wasn't interested. In fact, the two times I visited him I was high. I was depressed and felt like I had nobody to talk to that could relate to me," he told the outlet at that time.

As the musician appears to have turned over a new leaf, the R&B legend continues to spread his supportive message. In addition to celebrating his sobriety, he's also celebrating the life of the late hip hop legend Fatman Scoop, who collapsed on stage at his concert in Connecticut last week.

Ginuwine — real name Elgin Baylor Lumpkin — is currently promoting the 'I Love RnB Festival' in Los Angeles at Grand Park.

"Always a blessing to see my LA folks let's get to it!!!!!!!" he wrote in the caption.

Artists scheduled to perform Saturday include Pretty Ricky, Ja Rule, Jagged Edge, Nivea, Chingy, and more of your favorite throwback musicians.