One of the police officers who detained Tyreek Hill just hours before the Miami Dolphins' season-opening game was placed on administrative leave.

On Sunday, Stephanie V. Daniels, a director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, announced via X, formerly Twitter, that she has launched an internal investigation into Hill's pregame detainment.

Daniels confirmed that one of the officers involved was placed on administrative duties. She did not identity the cop.

The Dolphins said the 30-year-old wide receiver was pulled over for a traffic incident and detained by cops just outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

"He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support," the team said in a statement.

Fellow Dolphins star Calais Campbell said police placed him in handcuffs as well after he tried to help "deescalate" the tense situation, according to CNN.

Hill allegedly got into a verbal altercation with one of the cops after he was stopped for speeding and cited for reckless driving, ESPN reported, citing unnamed sources.

Videos taken by passersby and shared on X showed Hill face down on the ground and surrounded by four officers as he was being handcuffed.

Some X users claimed that one officer appeared to show aggressive behavior toward Hill when the player was already in handcuffs and complying.

"Now imagine what the cops do to black men who aren't Tyreek Hill outside the stadium on game day," one X user commented.

"Cop seems overly aggressive for a dude who is complying," another wrote.

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

"Absolutely disgraceful. Face down with 4 officers. Excessive force to the highest level," another claimed.

Famous names such as Stephen A Smith also weighed in on the officers' alleged treatment of Hill.

"This story with the police involving @cheetah ain't going away damnit. Traffic violation? Fine. But WTH was he face down in cuffs, stood up, then the other officer runs over behind him and forces him to the ground again??? Hell No! Excessive! Wrong! Again, this ain't going away," Smith tweeted.

This story with the police involving @cheetah ain’t going away damnit. Traffic violation? Fine. But WTH was he face down in cuffs, stood up, then the other officer runs over behind him and forces him to the ground again??? Hell No! Excessive! Wrong! Again, this ain’t going away. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 8, 2024

However, some suggested that there could be more to the story and encouraged others to wait for the body camera footage to be released.

"Doesn't look like he hit him it looks like he caught him to help him sit down," one X user observed.

Another tweeted, "Everyone jumping to conclusions before all the evidence is collected -- social media at its worse."

Despite the incident, Hill was able to help the Dolphins win Sunday and even celebrated a touchdown by putting his hands behind his back, seemingly poking fun at his detainment.

After the game, Hill addressed the incident, saying in a press conference that he had "no idea" why police handcuffed him.

Hill admitted, "It happened so fast that it caught me off guard."