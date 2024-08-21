NFL star Tyreek Hill's mother is in some hot water.

The Miami Dolphins star's mom has been accused of alleged assault. According to 'TMZ,' Anesha Sanchez, Hill's mother, allegedly struck another woman on the face and broke her necklace during a physical altercation.

Reports suggest that Sanchez and her friend, identified as Maleney, allegedly got into a fight in the beginning of July in Southwest Ranches, Florida. They were having a dispute in public, and, in order to bring about peace, Sanchez offered to give her friend a ride home. However, according to Maleney, things went south from there.

According to Maleney, Sanchez found herself at a breaking point while she was inside the vehicle. She allegedly hit Maleney in the face and demanded that she get out of the car.

As it was raining, Sanchez reportedly had a change of heart and tried to get Maleney to re-enter the car. Maleney alleges that in this attempt, Sanchez grabbed and broke her necklace. She reportedly kept this necklace with promises of mending it.

However, the jewelry has reportedly not been returned to the friend in question. Maleney made it clear to police that she "did not want anyone to go to jail," but would like her property returned to her.

Tyreek Hill and his mother have a close relationship.

Back in October 2023, Hill tried to give a football during the game to his mother after a touchdown. When another fan mistakenly grabbed it, everyone in the bleachers was quick to make sure that the football was given to the woman in question.

Don’t mess with Momma Hill 🐆💪🐬 pic.twitter.com/uLtEtZGq12 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 8, 2023

The original caption of the viral Twitter video was "Don't mess with Momma Hill." Turns out this video was prophetic – no one knew how true that sentiment was.

Hill posted a YouTube vlog gifting his mother and father their dream cars in 2022. In the video, Sanchez screamed ecstatically for joy as the wide receiver gave her a new Tesla. His father, Derrick Shaw, was given a Chrysler 300.

Furthermore, Hill, 30, is facing his own legal trouble.

According to the 'Daily Mail,' the football player is being sued by an OnlyFans model for allegedly breaking her leg during a scrimmage. The model, Sophie Hall, claims that Hill charged at her with "crushing force" as a retaliation after she managed to "hold her own" while playing with him.