The CEO of cult-favorite Black girl haircare brand Mielle Organics is speaking out about her product's reported toxicity and customer's "hair loss" claims on social media.

The popular hair company — which was initially Black-owned before it was acquired by Procter & Gamble (P&G) in January 2023 — is currently facing harsh scrutiny as fans on TikTok and Instagram attribute the products to their hair's damage.

Long time customers claim the brand, including they're popular Rosemary & Mint line, are now lackluster after the company's new partnership.

Many have shared their journeys of the product's alleged disastrous results, documenting the changes in their hair over time. One TikTok user, who goes by Shundreca, insinuated that she was happy with her hair prior to 2020, however, it all went downhill from there.

"Mielle count your days!" she captioned her video.

A second user also shared her experience online, alleging Mielle Organics products "ruined" her hair. She explained that once she started using their products in November 2022, her hair simply hasn't been the same.

"I couldn't figure out for the life of me what the issue was. I got blood tests to get my hormones checked and stuff, because my hair was shedding uncontrollably. Breaking, falling out — just a complete mess," she claimed.

Now, Monique Rodriguez, the brand's CEO, defended her products in a video posted Sunday on the company's official Instagram page.

"Nothing has changed," Rodriguez reiterated. "Our products are created with healthy ingredients and are formulated to deliver safe and effective results. We've always taken great care in ensuring the quality of our products, and that commitment has never wavered."

The brand owner promised the page's one million followers how she is still involved with "every detail" of her "passion."

Many users weren't buying claims that P&G never changed the formulas, disappointed that the video didn't appear sincere, and questioned Rodriguez for not acknowledging the brand's recent lawsuit.

"It could be that the products didn't change. BUTTTTT, if you change the volume percentage in the formulation, that is going to cause problems. For example, if you go from using 15% Rosemary to 5% but increase the fillers like preservatives, it will impact your hair. Yes, the products used are the same but the percentage of each differs, it's a change. Andddd if you sold for hundreds of millions, P&G is going to recoup those costs somewhere," one user alleged.

"If a PR person was involved in the making of this video, they need to be fired immediately," a second teased. "My hair is falling out pooh. Been using these products for YEARS! supported all of your lines. All of us have the same symptoms. Never buying again," a third quipped. "P&G products are full of chemicals. I'm sure the partnership changed the ingredients," a disappointed fan claimed.

Mielle Organics received an intent to sue letter, dated May 24, for allegedly violating California's Proposition 65 Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act. The filing cities a chemical called Diethanolamine (DEA), stating that: "This chemical was listed as a carcinogen on June 22, 2012."

"Diethanolamine is widely used in the preparation of diethanolamides and diethanolamine salts of long-chain fatty acids that are formulated into soaps and surfactants used in liquid laundry and dishwashing detergents, cosmetics, shampoos and hair conditioners," the National Institute of Health defined.

Concluding the video, the brand owner maintained that she keeps "authenticity and transparency" at the core of what she does.