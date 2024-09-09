Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, was referred to as "Mr. Biles" after he scored the first touchdown of the season for the Chicago Bears.

The Bears bested the Tennessee Titans Sunday, 24-17, where Owens scored on a blocked punt return. Biles tweeted that the riveting play almost gave her "a heart attack!"

As Owens, 29, ran into the end zone, one of the commentators said, "Mr. Biles getting in there." The clip of this comment made its way onto social media and quickly went viral.

One fan commented, "Calling him Mr. Biles on live tv is diabolical." Another similarly shared, "Mister Biles getting in there is crazy but that's a super valid acceptable title lol good play Owens."

Others took the opportunity to poke fun at another power couple.

"This is already better than Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift," one viewer teased. Another echoed, "Give Simone Biles the amount of attention that Taylor Swift gets." One, a bit more angered by the matter than amused, wrote, "Mr. Biles? Excuse me. That's extremely disrespectful! Do you call Travis Kelce, Mr. Swift? "

The comment did not go unnoticed by the Olympian herself. She commented, "LFG!!! ... TOUCHDOWN FOR HUBBY." The two have both been openly supportive of each other's professional career by attending each other's games and competitions. The pair, who married in April 2023, have previously stated they'd like to start a family, but have intentions of reaching some career goals first.

Jonathan Owens is a NFL safety for the Chicago Bears. He began playing with the Chicago Bears this season after playing last year with the team's rival, the Green Bay Packers.

Owens met Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, on the dating app Raya in March 2020.

Biles, 27, and Owens went Instagram official on Aug. 2, 2020.

The Columbus, Ohio, native captioned their selfie: "It's just us."