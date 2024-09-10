James Earl Jones, the actor behind the iconic voice of "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader, has died on Monday. He was 93.

Jones passed away at his home in Dutchess County, New York, in the morning of Sept. 9, his agent confirmed to People.

The actor was best known for his deep voice and his stint as the voice actor behind iconic roles like Darth Vader and Mufasa in "The Lion King." His career spanned over six decades, earning him multiple acting awards for his films and stage performances.

Jones was one of only 18 artists with EGOT status after winning three Emmys, a Grammy, an honorary Oscar and three Tony awards.

The "Fences" star also had a celebrated theater career, with portrayals that solidified him as one of the best stage actors of his time.

However, one of the "The Great White Hope" actor's most iconic lines was one where his face was never shown on screen -- Darth Vader's "No, I am your father."

While "Star Wars" went on to become one of the biggest, most successful movie franchises in film history, it didn't exactly make Jones a millionaire. In fact, for the 1977 voice role, he was only paid $7,000.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor opted for a cash payment instead of points, or shares in the movie's profits, which George Lucas initially offered him to save on the film's costs.

Because he was struggling financially at the time, the actor demanded to be paid in cash -- a decision that cost him millions. Alec Guinness, the actor who played Obi-Wan Kenobi, made over $95 million in payouts for his estate for accepting points as part of his movie contract.

Meanwhile, Jones was said to have earned $900,000 from his role as King Jaffe Joffer in "Coming to America."

At the time of his death, he was reportedly worth $40 million.

He is survived by his son, Flynn Earl Jones.