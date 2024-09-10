Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Tuesday night for what could be their only debate of the 2024 presidential election season.

Trump and Harris' first debate will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, starting at 9 p.m. EDT. It will run for about 90 minutes.

Moderators for the event include ABC's David Muir and Linsey Davis. Muir, 50, has experience moderating previous presidential debates, while Davis has hosted Democratic primary debates and conducted interviews with both Trump, 78, and Harris.

The debate will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on platforms like ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu, with PBS, MSNBC, and NBC providing additional streaming options.

The debate format will mute candidates' microphones when it's not their turn to speak. Each will have two minutes to respond to questions, followed by time for rebuttals.

In the first debate of this year, Trump aggressively challenged President Joe Biden — who is well into his 80s, on June 27.

That debate's aftermath intensified concerns over Biden's age, ultimately leading to his withdrawal from the race. Kamala Harris now shoulders the responsibility of securing a Democratic victory in the upcoming election.

Despite this, Harris faces significant challenges of her own. Her relatively fresh campaign, hesitancy with the media, and fluctuating positions on key policies have left many voters uncertain about what her leadership might look like if she were to become president.

According to a recent New York Times-Siena College poll, 28% of voters still want more information on Harris's stances, while only 9% feel similarly about Trump.

The same poll shows that Trump holds a narrow lead, with just a one-point advantage in the popular vote over Harris.

In key battleground states, the contest remains highly competitive. In Pennsylvania, which offers 19 electoral votes, Trump trails Harris by a slim margin, with Harris at 46.7% and Trump at 45.7%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Trump, however, leads Harris in Georgia by a thin margin — 46.5% to 46.0% — while Harris maintains an edge in Michigan, with 46.8% of the vote to Trump's 44.9%.

Other pivotal states, including Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, remain tightly contested.