John Legend recently opened up about his marriage, joking he may have made a mistake in marrying Chrissy Teigen.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' Legend joked about his relationship and shared a story that got him in trouble at home.

The "Ordinary People" singer recounted an incident at the Democratic National Convention on August 21, where he performed alongside percussionist Sheila E. at an event celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Legend confessed to being "starstruck" by the politicians but said the performance didn't go over well with Teigen, 38, who was disappointed he didn't fulfill a promise to tug his ear on stage as a signal to their family.

Teigen shared her disappointment through a text thread, which Kimmel, 56, displayed on stage. When Kimmel asked Legend if Teigen seeks permission before sharing personal texts, Legend replied, "No, we're past that." Kimmel, relating to the situation, joked that his wife, Molly McNearney, often records him for Instagram without his knowledge.

Laughing about their similar situations, Legend said, "The mistake we made – we both married funny women," as they're often the targets of their wives' humor.

In the text thread, Teigen teased Legend for forgetting to tug his ear, writing, "Not a single ear was tugged," to which he responded, "Oh my god. I completely lost it."

Legend explained how the ear-tugging request originated from their daughter, Luna, who suggested it as a way for him to show his love on stage. However, he forgot once he started performing. In a playful effort to redeem himself, the Ohio native repeatedly tugged his ear on Kimmel's show.

Legend, the first Black man and one of the youngest people to become an EGOT winner at 39 years old, married the model at Villa Pizzo in Lake Como, Italy, on September 14, 2013.

The pair, who met on a music video set in 2006, are parents to four children: Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.