Bowen Yang, a cast member of "Saturday Night Live," caused a stir on Thursday's episode of "The View" when he jokingly referred to Vice President JD Vance as a "pope killer."

Yang, 34, was on the daytime talk show to promote his new film, "The Wedding Banquet." The conversation shifted to his recurring impersonation of Vice President Vance on SNL. Co-host Sara Haines asked Yang if he had been hesitant to take on the role. Yang admitted he initially felt there were better candidates, citing "impostor syndrome" and sharing that he worked with an accent coach to master the subtle differences between Ohio and Appalachian accents.

After being praised by the panel for his portrayal, Yang responded with the now-viral quip: "I mean, come on, the guy's a pope killer, alright?"

"Somebody had to say it," Yang added.

The remark referenced the recent death of Pope Francis, who passed away from a stroke at age 88 just a day after meeting with Vance on Easter Sunday at the Vatican. The meeting, held privately at the Casa Santa Marta residence, was brief and cordial, with Vance exchanging Easter greetings and gifts with the ailing pope. During their encounter, the pope, seated in a wheelchair, presented Vance with chocolate Easter eggs for his children, a Vatican-themed tie, and rosaries.

Despite the warm gestures, it was reported that Vance and the pope had sharp disagreements, particularly over immigration. Pope Francis had openly criticized the Trump administration's mass deportation plans, which Vance defended using the Catholic concept of "ordo amoris"—the order of love prioritizing one's own community first. Francis, in turn, rebuked this interpretation, emphasizing in letters and public remarks that Christian love must extend to all, especially the marginalized and migrants, and that deporting vulnerable people damages their dignity.

Pope Francis passed away hours later at his residence in Vatican City at the age of 88. The cause of death was a stroke, which led to a coma and irreversible cardiac arrest, as confirmed by the Vatican's official medical report.

The timing of Vance's meeting with the Pope had already become the subject of memes and jokes online, with some social media users humorously suggesting a connection between the two events.