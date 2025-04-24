Gwen Stefani has shared the secret behind her strong marriage to Blake Shelton, and it's not what many might expect.

During her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Stefani revealed that the key to her happy relationship is having a "third party" involved—but clarified she was referring to God.

"Best advice would probably be make sure you have a third party," the "Hollaback Girl" singer said, pointing up to seemingly reference God.

Her advice comes as no surprise. Stefani previously said she felt her relationship with Shelton was the result of "divine intervention," adding that God put them together.

"It was one of those miracle situations where I didn't see it coming," she said. "I was like, 'I'm gonna wake up every day, I'm gonna have a coffee, I'm gonna take care of my kids and then I'm gonna go to bed.' Like I'm never gonna kiss anyone."

Beyond their faith, the couple enjoys a simple life together, often preferring quiet nights at home on their Oklahoma ranch. Stefani shared that her ideal date night is "couch, blanket, chips," while Shelton relaxes on a separate couch with their dogs nearby.

The pair's relationship began in 2014 when they met as coaches on the set of "The Voice." At the time, both were married to other musicians—Stefani to Gavin Rossdale and Shelton to Miranda Lambert. Their friendship deepened as they each went through highly publicized divorces in 2015. By November of that year, Stefani and Shelton confirmed they were dating, quickly becoming one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples.

Their romance developed steadily over the next several years. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2016. After five years together, Shelton proposed in October 2020 at their Oklahoma ranch. The couple married on July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at the same ranch, officiated by "The Voice" host Carson Daly.