Florence Pugh's Night Out Ends in Chaos After Van Break-In at 'Thunderbolts*' Premiere Afterparty
Florence Pugh had a disturbing end to her celebratory night after the UK premiere of Marvel's "Thunderbolts*" on Tuesday, when masked intruders allegedly broke into a van that transported the actress and her family.
The incident happened outside 180 Strand, where the cast was based for the film's official afterparty after the romantic comedy's red-carpet premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square. A gang of masked suspects is said to have ridden up on a motorbike and smashed a window of one of the five Mercedes-Benz minivans used by Pugh and her family, The Sun reports.
"They smashed out a side window of one of the vans," an eyewitness told the outlet. "The chauffeurs who were driving the vans didn't have a chance to do anything, it all happened so quickly. They got inside and made off with a laptop and a mobile phone from the middle seats."
The 29-year-old actress and her entourage — her grandma was also with them — were already in the venue and weren't injured.
"Luckily, Florence and her friends and family... were inside and weren't affected, but it was still shocking," the source added.
On Tuesday night, a report of a stolen vehicle was made. "A 35-year-old man reported his car had been broken into overnight on Tuesday, April 22, with a phone and laptop allegedly stolen from inside," a spokesperson said in a statement. "No arrests have been made yet."
Pugh was accompanied to the event by a handful of family members, including her new red-carpet companion, Granny Pat. Finn Cole, 29, rumored to be the actress's boyfriend, was also spotted arriving.
A Long-Awaited Marvel Return
In "Thunderbolts*", Pugh reprises her role as Yelena Belova, the Black Widow assassin she previously portrayed in "Black Widow" (2021) and the Disney+ series "Hawkeye." Directed by Jake Schreier, the film centers on a group of antiheroes forced into a dangerous mission that could grant them redemption.