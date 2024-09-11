Orlando Bloom was photographed seemingly staring at Kim Kardashian's backside as he was standing next to his fiancée Katy Perry.

Bloom, Perry and Kardashian attended the Kering Foundation's 2024 Caring for Women dinner in New York City on Monday.

The "Lord of the Rings" actor looked dapper in a tuxedo, while the "Roar" hitmaker stunned in a strapless blue sequin gown.

Kardashian, for her part, wore a custom dress from Balenciaga that showed off her curves.

At one point during the night, the trio posed for photos together.

One image captured Bloom seemingly looking in the direction of Kardashian's behind despite his arm being wrapped around Perry's waist.

One image captured Bloom seemingly looking in the direction of Kardashian's behind despite his arm being wrapped around Perry's waist.

Other photos from the evening showed Bloom packing on the PDA with his fiancée, including dipping and kissing Perry.

The photo quickly circulated on various social media platforms, including Reddit and X, formerly Twitter, and received mixed reactions from users.

Some believed that Bloom indeed got caught checking out Kardashian.

"Someone tell this dude to keep his eyes on his own woman," one X user commented.

"I mean...it's hard not to look when it's so massive," a Reddit user wrote.

"Who wouldn't [look]?" another joked, while a fourth user quipped, "I'd probably look too."

A different Redditor suggested that Bloom may not have been the only one, writing: "You know Katy did, too, though."

However, other social media users argued that Bloom may have just looked downward for a moment or stared at something else.

"Because the camera caught a glimpse of him looking vaguely downward?" a Reddit user asked, refuting the claim that Bloom was staring at Kardashian's butt.

"It really looks like he's looking in front of her, not at her backside," one X user observed.

Another tweeted, "He's looking down. Nice try."