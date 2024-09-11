Sabrina Carpenter got a "taste" of an alien during her performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Carpenter performed a space-themed medley of her biggest hits on stage at the UBS Arena in New York Wednesday evening.

She began her performance by singing "Please Please Please" as she hung on a swing in the air.

The pop star flew down to the main stage, where she sang her new single, "Taste."

Carpenter then surprised the audience and fans watching at home by making out with a dancer wearing an alien costume.

Carpenter wrapped up her medley with her massive hit, "Espresso."

Watch the video of Carpenter's viral MTV VMAs 2024 moment below:

Sabrina Carpenter making out with an alien during her performance at the #VMAs

pic.twitter.com/3XE14NFd4G — SabrinaUpdates (@charts_sabrina) September 12, 2024

Carpenter is nominated for seven awards this year, including Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.