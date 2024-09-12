Two months after announcing her divorce via a shocking Instagram post, Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared what's next for the princess: launching a perfume appropriately named "Divorce."

In July, the 30-year-old princess shared an Instagram post in which she accused her husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, of cheating. In the post, she wrote "I divorce you" three times, in line with a traditional practice in which Muslim men can divorce women by stating it three times verbally. She then signed off the post with "Your ex wife."

The shocking announcement came a year after the couple's $50 million wedding and just two months after the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The princess is releasing the perfume under her new brand Mahra M1, named after her daughter. She has yet to release any details about the perfume, including its notes, cost, or release date.

The perfume marks the princess' first foray into the beauty business. Judging by the outpouring of support in comments under the Instagram posts announcing the perfume, shared with the princess' 1 million followers, as well as her cultural influence in the Middle East, Divorce is sure to be a success.

Sheikha Mahra's father, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has served as the ruler of Dubai and vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates since 2006. He has 26 children with six wives. The princess' mother is Zoe Grigorakos. She was born in Greece but currently lives in the UAE near her daughter and granddaughter.