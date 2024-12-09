Former Bravolebrity Brandi Glanville shocked fans with a photo of her swollen and seemingly disfigured face over the weekend, and said doctors have suggested causes ranging from stress to "a parasite that jumps around my face."

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum, 52, shared a photo of her face on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, captioned only, "Sick it!"

In a follow-up on Sunday, Glanville said she has been seeing doctors about it for a year and a half. She was previously hospitalized in October 2023 after losing consciousness. Her face was swollen, and her eyes were swollen shut.

"What happened? I wish I knew," she wrote on X. "I've been in &out of the hospital this passed [sic] year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some Dr.'s [sic] say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo."

Glanville has been in an ongoing feud with Bravo since drama began during the filming of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 4 in January 2023. "Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Caroline Manzo, 63, sued Bravo, claiming that Glanville inappropriately touched her without consent. The lawsuit alleges Bravo didn't protect her and used the drama to "increase their ratings."

Glanville has denied the allegations, and in turn threatened to sue Bravo over her "ruined health."

On Sunday, Glanville posted a clip from the Girls Trip in Morocco, which showed some of the ladies dancing and simulating lap dances, including Glanville.

"This is 100 times worse than anything that happened in Morocco and my life has been ruined for no reason," Galnville wrote of her health issues. "I've spent all of my money on Dr.!My health is ruined. My looks are ruined AND I was rehired because of this behavior for The Morocco girls trip."

-- With reporting by TMX