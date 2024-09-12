TikToker Oghosa Slams Rihanna's Fenty Hair Pop-Up Shop As 'A Complete Sham' After Negative Hair Appointment
One beauty influencer has slammed Rihanna's Fenty Hair pop-up shop.
In celebration of Rihanna's Fenty Hair making its way to shelves in the UK, the "Umbrella" singer opened up a pop-up salon.
TikTok beauty influencer, Oghosa, was able to get an appointment at the temporary salon. However, according to her TikTok video posted Wednesday, she had a less than positive experience.
The beauty influencer, when recounting her experience, expressed that the beautician did not ask her "a question about my hair, not a single question. She wasn't interested in my hair before she actually started pulling out the products. There wasn't any consultation at all."
Oghosa, it is important to note, has 4C hair — a kind of hair texture that is usually naturally dry and brittle to the touch because the natural oils from the scalp have a hard time reaching the entire hair strand.
The content creator claimed that her stylist did not seem to know the correct way to take care of her hair type. She recalled that the stylist, "didn't know how to blow dry natural hair."
When Oghosa asked to have her hair straightened, her stylist reportedly declined, allegedly saying, "Listen your hair is natural so that's why it's going to be harder for you. ... If you're hair was relaxed like mine then it wouldn't be that bad."
This left Oghosa feeling like an "inconvenience" at the establishment. She remembered, "The way she spoke to me made me feel like I was just wasting her time because I had natural hair. I felt so like...'Oh, you ugly, nappy-headed girl. Why did you think you were going to come here and have a nice style session?' "
She remembered that her hair felt uncomfortable after she left. There was also residue left in her hair from different products. She called her entire Fenty Pop-Up Salon experience "was a complete sham."
"Fenty Hair, super disappointing," she said. "If you say that you are a hair salon and a hair care provider that is for all textures then be that. If you can't do it then don't say that you can do it."
The Fenty Hair pop-up shop is set to be around until September 28th.