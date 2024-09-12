Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new charges involving allegations from three victims who have come forward.

Two years after his conviction was overturned due to improper testimony, the disgraced film producer has been indicted in New York, according to 'PEOPLE.'

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Weinstein on Thursday for three alleged sexual assaults that reportedly took place in New York City. He could be arraigned as early as Sept. 18. Weinstein did not attend the hearing, but his lawyers appeared in court in his place.

"We don't know anything," Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said after the hearing, per 'NBC News.' "We don't know what the exact accusations are, [what] the exact locations are, [what] the exact timing is."

The 72-year-old is currently recovering from heart surgery which he underwent on September 9. The emergency procedure took place at Bellevue Hospital after he was transferred from Rikers Island — a prison island in the East River in the Bronx that contains the city's largest jail.

Representatives of Weinstein shared a statement about this procedure.

"We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today however cannot comment any further than that," they said, per the outlet. The procedure was completed in order to "alleviate the massive amount of fluid on his lung and heart."

In 2020, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted of rape in California, but his conviction was vacated. The new allegations that have come forward are in reference to crimes that Weinstein allegedly committed in New York.

A retrial for Weinstein is scheduled for November 12.

The former Hollywood mogul's sexual misconduct fueled the #MeToo movement in 2006.