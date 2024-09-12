An autopsy reported Thursday details how a former Miss Switzerland finalist was brutally killed by her husband.

According to 'The Independent,' pageant finalist Kristina Joksimovic was allegedly strangled and "pureed" by her husband — only referred to as Thomas in media reports — who claimed she allegedly attacked him with a knife. Per the outlet, he allegedly dismembered her body in the laundry room in a state of panic.

The remains of Joksimovic, 38, were discovered in her home, located near Basel, Switzerland, in February. The Swiss media outlet reported on the findings, as 'FM1 Today' claimed the autopsy report says she was "dismembered with a jigsaw power tool, knife, and secateurs."

In addition to her dismemberment, it was reported that her body parts were pureed with a hand blender and dissolved in a chemical. The report also stated that the former catwalk coach died from strangulation. Her body was found on Feb. 13, per the 'New York Post.'

The victim's friend, Christa Rigozzi — another former Miss Switzerland — said she was "really shocked" to '20 Minuten.' "I'm thinking of her two daughters. She was such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman."

After the disturbing incident, her 41-year-old husband — who maintains that he carried out the shocking crime in an act of self-defense — is currently facing murder charges.

Thomas had an appeal for release from custody, which was denied by the federal court after he reportedly confessed to killing the 2007 Miss Northwest Switzerland winner, with whom he shared two children, per 'The Independent.'

Prosecutors on the case claim that Thomas showed a "lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness after killing his wife" before trying to allegedly cover it up.

In 2007, Joksimovic was crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and was a finalist for Miss Switzerland, according to '20 Minuten.'

The mother of two, who launched her own business as a catwalk coach, mentored model Dominique Rinderknecht for the Miss Universe pageant in 2013.