Ex-Danity Kane group member Dawn Richard recently filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Bad Boy Entertainment boss Sean "Diddy" Combs, and more details on the matter have come to light.

The ex 'Making the Band' contestant wasn't done spilling details claimed Diddy violently assaulted his ex-girlfriend of 10 years, Cassie Ventura — even in front of A-list celebs and entertainers, per 'Variety.'

The lawsuit filed by the singer claims that she was present at a dinner party with Diddy, 54, and Cassie back in 2009 or 10, when the hip hop mogul allegedly assaulted her in front of Ne-Yo, Usher, and Interscope Records' former CEO Jimmy Iovine.

The detailed lawsuit claims an alleged argument between Diddy and Cassie, 38, led to the reported public display of physical abuse.

"In the weeks and months leading up to the Bad Boy-Interscope deal, Mr. Combs had frequent meetings with producer and then-CEO of Interscope Records Jimmy Iovine. On one such occasion, Combs hosted a dinner at a West Hollywood, California restaurant, which Ms. Richard [Dawn] and Ms. Harper were required to attend," the 41-year-old's lawsuit claimed.

"At the dinner, Combs and Cassie Ventura had an argument. In front of the dinner guests, Mr. Combs hissed at Ms. Ventura in a screaming whisper and forcefully punched her in the stomach causing her to double over in visible pain,… pic.twitter.com/NFPPHi3rtD — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 12, 2024

"Among the guests at the dinner were celebrities like Ne-Yo and Usher, as well as Mr. Iovine. At the dinner, Mr. Combs and Ms. Ventura had an argument. In front of the dinner guests, Mr. Combs hissed at Ms. Ventura in a screaming whisper and forcefully punched her in the stomach, causing her to double over in visible pain, crying. Ms. Clark escorted Ms. Ventura out of the restaurant, and Mr. Combs remained and continued socializing with the dinner guests," the lawsuit alleged.

Per the media outlet, the case, which was filed within the District of New York, details several alleged instances of abuse and intimidation which was directed at both Cassie and Richard.

Alleged instances include accusations of verbal abuse, assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The rap mogul responded to those claims via his attorney, Erica Wolff, to 'TMZ,' who claimed Richard's lawsuit was baseless and a cash grab.

"Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a payday," Wolff alleged, per the media outlet.

Dawn Richard's lawsuit currently sits as case no. 6 against the disgraced New York native.