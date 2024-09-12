Jack Antonoff has set the record straight on the viral clip of him seemingly putting on earplugs during Katy Perry's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

On Wednesday, a video showing the record producer putting on what appeared to be earplugs while standing beside his wife Margaret Qualley and frequent collaborator Taylor Swift was shared on social media while the award show was ongoing at UBS Arena in New York City.

The clip from the VMAs was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by user @nostaIgiahours and captioned: "[J]ack antonoff putting airpods in during katy's performance... such loser behaviour." The post quickly went viral as many other social media users slammed the 40-year-old singer-songwriter for allegedly disrespecting Perry by wearing the ear accessories.

jack antonoff putting airpods in during katy’s performance… such loser behaviour pic.twitter.com/FDOC3WI4ER — ً (@nostaIgiahours) September 12, 2024

When some insisted that Antonoff wore earplugs to protect his ears, the poster said that it was still an issue because had he worn earplugs during a performance by Swift, many would be singing a different tune.

The Bleachers lead vocalist appeared to have caught wind of the backlash and debate over his gesture, so he decided to address the issue in a series of tweets posted Thursday.

"[I] would like tell you directly from me that i did in fact use earplugs the other night. they were blue 'hearos' brand and im mortified to admit that i've been using them for a long time as well as buying them in bulk. i would also like to be honest and get ahead of that fact," Antonoff wrote.

He continued, "that i do not only use them when in 100 plus DB environments. it is humiliating to admit that i use them on planes and every night while sleep. there is nothing left to do but apologize and thank those who have covered this story because although it's an embarrassment to my..."

"...family and i, i do believe that this was a very important and pressing issue that needed to be exposed. i'm sorry to those i let down and today i will not being going to work and instead thinking about my earplug use and everyone that has been affected by it," the producer jokingly added.

In his final tweet, he quipped that he and his band have decided to "keep all dates as scheduled" in light of the issue and amid their ongoing tour.

Several fans caught on Jack's humor, and they decided to play along by leaving snarky comments on his tweets.

"Thank you for your bravery Jack! Your courageous personal disclosure has inspired me to admit to my use of earplugs," one wrote.

Another commented, "How dare you protect your hearing!"

"Protecting your hearing is honestly unacceptable I have to unstan," someone else sarcastically added.

