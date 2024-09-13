Taylor Swift is receiving a barrage of attacks from Republican fans expressing disappointment with her political affiliations in the wake of the singer's decision to publicly endorse Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The 34-year-old posted a powerful endorsement of the Democratic presidential ticket to her socials on Tuesday, following the presidential debate hosted by ABC News.

The endorsement quickly triggered immense amounts of praise, with hundreds of thousands rushing to the site vote.gov to register. Conversely, many Republican fans of the singer have expressed disappointment with Swift's politics, pointing out the singer's enormous wealth and using her celebrity status to paint her as uncaring.

This concern mother has three tickets to the Taylor Swift concert in Toronto on November 15th. It was a special gift for her daughter who turns 13 that day. Her daughter has been a Taylor Swift fan forever, but because of Taylor’s endorsement of Kamala, she now has those… pic.twitter.com/frZxCUNm3Y — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) September 12, 2024

In a particularly viral video posted to TikTok, one concerned mother voices her displeasure with Swift's endorsement of Harris, stating that it made her decide to re-sell tickets she had purchased to attend a Taylor Swift concert with her daughter in November.

"If Harris gets into office, our economy is screwed. But I know that doesn't affect you because you've got all that money, private planes, you just don't even live in that kind of world." Said the user in a rant addressed to the singer. "Donald Trump is the right guy for the job. If the economy of the United States suffers, the whole world suffers, Taylor."

"The Bible says we're not to judge the world, but we're to judge other believers. How can you call yourself a believer and be for killing babies?" she continued. "I don't want to spend another dollar supporting you and your private planes and your non-Christian beliefs."

In addition to this, an X (formerly Twitter) community called "Swifties for Trump" has seen a rush of activity following Swift's endorsement.

We don’t need a role model to fix our country. We need someone that can fix our economy so we can afford groceries again. — Kim (@kimmiewebster) September 11, 2024

No lie I’m upset by Taylor supporting dangerous Far left Kamala. When foreigners tried to attack her Euro concert I thought it might be a wake-up call to Taylor about the seriousness of this issue. Now she flippantly thumbs her nose to these issues is tough. Not a good look. — DittoPost (@DittoPost) September 12, 2024

"No lie I'm upset by Taylor supporting dangerous Far left Kamala. When foreigners tried to attack her Euro concert I thought it might be a wake-up call to Taylor about the seriousness of this issue." wrote one user to the community. "Now she flippantly thumbs her nose to these issues is tough. Not a good look."

Did my research like Taylor Swift advised…. pic.twitter.com/I2eok9Pzdn — Olivia Krolczyk (@oliviakrolczyk_) September 13, 2024

Surely Scott Swift warned her...

🎶You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes🎶#SwiftiesForTrump pic.twitter.com/kp5VxrcXOl — Swifties for Trump (@trumpswiftie) September 12, 2024

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump previously shared fake, AI-generated Taylor Swift endorsements of his candidacy posted by the Swifties for Trump account, triggering lawsuit warnings.