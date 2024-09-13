Congratulations are in order to Jalen Hurts and longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows on their engagement!

Football fans first speculated the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback proposed to Burrows after she was pictured on the sideline of the Eagles' game with a diamond ring on that finger. The Eagles played the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 6.

According to 'Essence,' who broke the story, Hurts proposed with a violinist, candles, and red roses strewn about. The couple recently shared intimate photos of the proposal, which took place during a romantic vacation before the 2024 NFL season.

Per the outlet, Hurts, 26, and Burrows met while attending the University of Alabama. Hurts played football there and Burrows joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Hurts pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Although their romance has been low key for the past few years, they went public in early 2023 after dating on and off.

Hurts told 'Essence' in his May/June 2023 cover story how he "knew a long time ago" Burrows, who is an AI partner for IBM, was the one for him.

"I knew a long time ago," he said. "I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."