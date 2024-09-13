Chet Hanks is fueling rumors about a possible romance with Kim Zolciak.

The pair sparked speculation about their relationship after their appearance on 'The Surreal Life.' Now, Hanks is open to spending more time with Zolciak, even hinting at the possibility of moving to be closer to her.

At the 2024 VMAs on Wednesday, Hanks spoke highly of Zolciak, recalling their first meeting on the MTV reality show. "One of the best moments of my life was meeting Kim Zolciak," the 34-year-old told 'Page Six.' He also revealed that they stayed in touch after the show concluded and recently had dinner together in Los Angeles.

While insisting they're just friends, Hanks left the door open for something more, saying he would "absolutely" consider relocating to Georgia.

As Zolciak, 46, deals with her ongoing divorce from Kroy Biermann, Hanks seemed unconcerned about the drama.

He admitted that he's not following her personal issues closely but wished her "the best with that." Hanks also mentioned that Zolciak's six children wouldn't be a problem for him, as he's a father himself and considers himself a "family man."

Zolciak has also spoken fondly of Hanks, calling him a "nice guy" in a recent interview. The chemistry between them was evident on 'The Surreal Life,' with Zolciak even admitting that Hanks' laughter was her "Achilles' heel,' per 'US Weekly.'

Chet, who is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and the former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star first sparked romance rumors during the show's filming in Colombia last October, where they were spotted flirting and enjoying each other's company.

'ENSTARZ' previously reported how Zolciak's estranged husband posted on his Instagram Story this week about how he "will no longer stay silent."

The former NFL player wrote how he "will never stop praying for her, but I will no longer stay silent. I was isolated, imprisoned, and silenced for almost 13 years. What's been mentioned in motions is only the tip of the iceberg. ... you are witnessing narcissistic shaming abuse."

Zolciak and the former Atlanta Falcons' linebacker appeared on Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

According to 'ET,' the two filed for divorce a few days apart from each other. Biermann, 38, filed on May 5th, 2023, and Zolciak filed on May 8th, 2023.

The divorce filing was dropped in July 2023, but Biermann filed a second time just a month later in August. The divorce proceedings are still on-going.