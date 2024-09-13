The Miami Dolphins faced a frightening moment during their Thursday night football game against the Buffalo Bills when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the third quarter.

While trying to run for a first down, Tagovailoa was tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, resulting in a hard hit to the head.

This incident was especially emotional for Hamlin, who had his own life-threatening experience less than two years ago.

In January 2023, Hamlin, 26, collapsed after a tackle while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals, suffering cardiac arrest on the field. After receiving immediate hospitalization and months of rehab, he made a full recovery and was cleared to return to the NFL in 2024.

However, the hit on Tagovailoa brought back memories of his own "trauma."

Speaking to 'The Athletic' after the game, Hamlin explained, "I was just trying to make a routine tackle... trying to get them off the field on fourth down." He clarified that he wasn't attempting anything more than a typical football play, but acknowledged the psychological toll of the event.

My love and prayers with @Tua fasho.. Sending you strength and healing for a speedy recovery. 🙏🏾 much love broski. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) September 13, 2024

"It's trauma. It will always be there," the Pennsylvania native said, but credited his trauma therapy and psychologist for helping him move forward. He emphasized that his "mind is clear" and he was simply focused on playing the game, showing both empathy and professionalism toward Tagovailoa, 26, after the incident.

While Hamlin continues to manage his emotional recovery, Tagovailoa now faces his third documented concussion. The Dolphins will have to determine how long their quarterback needs to recover, and whether his future in the NFL should be reevaluated. For now, he will miss at least week 3 — as the Dolphins take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 22, as he follows the league's concussion protocols.

On Friday, Manti Te'o, a retired NFL linebacker for the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers, became emotional while discussing his "little brother's" safety after the incident while appearing on the NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football.'

Some things are bigger than football.



Sending our love to Tua 🩵🧡 pic.twitter.com/sdwMZgw2Qc — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 13, 2024

Te'o, 33, described how he wanted Tagovailoa to retire from professional football after the 2022 season for his own well-being.

"I want the best for Tua, the man, the father. He's a father of two now. I want him to be able, not today, but 10, 15, 20 years down the line to be able to raise his children, to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle," Te'o said. "That's what I want for Tua, that's true joy."