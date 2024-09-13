Robert De Niro is reflecting on fatherhood, shareing a bit of honesty along the way.

The "Bronx Tale" actor sat with CNN's 'Who's Talking To Chris Wallace" as a guest when the host asked him how he'd describe himself as a father to his seven kids. The answer De Niro gave left Wallace seemingly shocked.

"I'm trying my best," the 81-year-old actor admitted during the episode that aired Friday, September 13. "I'm going to put on my gravestone, 'I tried my best.' "

"Really?" a curious Wallace, 76, inquired.

"I was thinking about that the other day," the Academy Award-winning actor boldly said with a laugh, also jokingly stating he'd have "Please forgive me for everything that I've done" on his gravestone.

"Why, were you not a good father?" Wallace asked.

"No! I tried my best. That's all I can say," said De Niro. "I was busy, of course, but I always loved my kids," the New Yorker detailed, adding that his acting career may have gotten in the way of quality time with his children.

De Niro — whose considered to be one of the greatest and most influential actors of his generation — may be reflecting on another year of life, as the screen producer, who has been vocal about his political opinions as of late, celebrated his 81st birthday in August.

His daughter, Drena, shared the birthday shout with a heartfelt post featuring a photo of De Niro with his grandson, alongside a caption which read: "Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die .. Love you with all my [heart] #BobbyD forever all pics and vids #tbts."

According to 'PEOPLE,' the actor's blended family includes Drena, 53, and son Raphael, 47, whom he shares with Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Julian and Aaron, 28, whom he shares with Toukie Smith, son Elliot, 26, and daughter Helen Grace, 12, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

He also welcomed a new baby girl, Gia, who was born in 2023 with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.