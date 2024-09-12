Reggie Bush's Los Angeles mansion was nearly invaded before the former football star stopped the incident before it started.

According to 'TMZ Sports,' the 39-year-old's quick actions to guard his home took place around 11 p.m. in Encino. Sources claimed at least one person smashed out one of the windows in his million dollar abode.

The media outlet reported that the ex-running back was at home when the attempt kicked off Tuesday night. When he immediately yelled, it was reported that the suspect fled the residence.

Police later showed up and discovered broken glass located at the rear entry of the home. Per the news outlet, nobody was injured in the alarming incident. The Super Bowl XLIV winner wouldn't be the only celeb to experience a break-in.

'Newsweek' reported that Tom Hanks and his wife of 36 years, Rita Wilson, became one of many celebs to be robbed or fall victim to home invasion. On August 5, law enforcement officials claimed thieves attempted to break into the actor's Pacific Palisades property.

Robbers reportedly smashed a glass window to gain access in broad daylight. Although this did trigger the security system, it didn't stop the thieves from invading the residence. Per the outlet, it remains unclear as to what may have been stolen.

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans claimed he was the "wrong person to rob" after he experienced a weekend home invasion in July, per 'The Hollywood Reporter.' The "Don't Be A Menace" star took to social media to thank everyone who checked in on him following the incident.

"I want you to know that they didn't really get much because I don't own [anything]," he said in the minute-long video. "The most valuable thing in my house is my house. So, unless you're gonna put [it] on a truck and drag it away, then, yeah, man, you did well, but I don't own [anything]. I don't wear jewelry."

The screenwriter and producer added: "This [ring] is fake....It's a heart rate monitor. I'm not flashy — no jewelry, no necklaces. I don't have cash. I use credit cards."

Marlon Wayans on his house being burglarized: “I don’t own shit. I’m the wrong nigga to rob. Go down the block.” pic.twitter.com/IXr0AZmzAz — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 5, 2024

'NBC Los Angeles' reported that the LAPD saw a 4% increase in burglaries in the city in 2024, with more than half of targeted locations being residences.

"These individuals that are conducting these high-end burglaries know what they're looking for, and they're in and out in a few minutes," Chief Dominic Choi told the Board of Police Commissioners last month.

"Some of these were people, the residents, are actually at home, which is, we consider a hot prowl, which is much more serious," Choi explained. The Chief warned that burglars make efforts to defeat or disable security systems and cameras by switching off electricity and sometimes using jammers to disrupt WiFi signals.

He concluded: "If you put a lock on there, that will help deter that activity, we know there's WiFi jammers being used, so if cameras are on WiFi, they're being jammed and not being recorded."