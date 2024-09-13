Eminem has reignited his long-standing feud with Sean "Diddy" Combs after referencing the deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

On Friday, September 13, the Detroit, Michigan, rapper released the Expanded Mourner's Edition of 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),' featuring a remix of "Fuel" with Westside Boogie and Grip.

In his verse, Eminem takes aim at Diddy, 54, rapping: "The Notorious B.I.G.'s death was the domino effects of 2Pac's murder... Puff's? / 'Til he's in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up?"

Eminem's lyrics revived long-standing rumors about Diddy's alleged involvement in 2Pac's 1996 murder. These claims gained more attention when Duane "Keefe D" Davis — who was recently charged with conspiring to murder 2Pac — alleged that Diddy offered him $1 million to kill Tupac and Suge Knight.

In a 2011 police interview, Keefe was asked if the Bad Boy Records founder had a role in the murder, to which he responded, "Yeah, I think he did."

Keefe also claimed in a separate interview that Diddy contacted him after Tupac's death, asking, "Is that us?" He further alleged that Diddy paid $500,000 to an associate, Eric "Von Zip" Martin, who kept the money.

Diddy has consistently denied these allegations, calling Keefe's claims "pure fiction and completely ridiculous" in a 2011 interview with 'L.A. Weekly.' To date, Diddy has not been charged in connection to the "California Love" rapper's murder, nor has anyone been charged for Biggie's death, which many believe was a retaliation for Tupac's killing.

This isn't the first time Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has targeted the "I'll Be Missing You" producer. On the original version of "Fuel" with JID, the '8 Mile' actor also mentioned the numerous sexual assault allegations against Diddy.