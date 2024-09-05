Eminem's estranged mother is reportedly in a dire condition due to advanced lung cancer and has a "very limited amount of time [left]."

A source close to the rapper's mother, Debbie Nelson, informed 'In Touch' that her situation is critical.

"There are not many options [for Debbie]. She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members," the insider claimed. "She has a very limited amount of time [left]."

"People around her aren't even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother. He's good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk," the source added. "It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile."

Despite their reported strained relationship, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, continues to support his 69-year-old mother financially, though they rarely communicate.

Eminem's troubled relationship with his mother is well-documented, as he has often addressed it in his music.

In his 2009 song "My Mom," the Detroit, Michigan, native raps: "My mom loved Valium and lots of drugs / That's why I am like I am 'cause I'm like her / Because my mom loved Valium and lots of drugs / That's why I'm on what I'm on 'cause I'm my mom."

The estrangement between the mother and son has even led to legal battles, with Debbie Nelson suing Eminem, 51, for $11 million over drug-related claims. Although she was awarded $25,000, she ended up with approximately $1,600 after covering legal fees.

The '8 Mile' actor isn't alone in facing the harsh reality of an estranged relative's terminal illness.

Mariah Carey announced on August 28 the deaths of both her mother Patricia and sister who died on the same day. Carey, 55, had been estranged from her sister Alison for years, who reportedly died in hospice care due to organ failure.