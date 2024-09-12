Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer refutes Dawn Richard's recent sexual assault lawsuit.

Richard, a former member of his Bad Boy Records' girl group Danity Kane, accused him of sexual abuse, brutality, and manipulation. She also claims to have witnessed him abusing his ex-partners Kim Porter and Cassie. Her lawsuit is now No. 6 against the disgraced producer.

Diddy's lawyer, Erica Wolff, is strongly opposing Richard's claims, calling the suit a revisionist publicity stunt in a statement to 'TMZ.'

"Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a payday — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour," Wolff said. "If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on 'The Love Album' last year."

The statement added how, "It's unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court."

Richard's lawsuit, per 'TMZ,' states that she became entangled under Diddy's alleged control while competing on his 2004 MTV show 'Making The Band.' She alleges the Bad Boy Records' founder manipulated her and promised her career advancement in exchange for complying with his alleged disturbing demands.

The New Orleans, Louisiana, native recalled that during auditions, Diddy, 54, would allegedly insult female contestants, calling them "fat," "ugly," and "hoes." Richard believes he held particular contempt for her because she was young and eager to impress him.

In 2005, Richard, 41, claims she saw Kim Porter leave a music recording studio in tears with a bruised face. Richard said the incident created fear that Diddy could be violent, and she began to worry for her own safety.

A year later, Richard says she was present when Diddy met Cassie for the first time. She describes the Harlem native's behavior as predatory, claiming he fixated on Cassie, now 38, and made her uncomfortable. In 2009, Richard claimed she witnessed the disgraced producer under the influence of drugs violently attack Cassie, throwing her against a wall, choking her, and dragging her up the stairs in his Los Angeles home.

Between 2009 and 2011, Richard claimed Diddy's behavior escalated after he allegedly barged into her dressing room while she was naked and inappropriately touched her. She also says the "I'll Be Missing You" emcee once locked her inside a car with tinted windows for hours while she screamed for help, even calling her father.

After Danity Kane split, Richard collaborated with the 54-year-old in the music trio, Diddy - Dirty Money. Richard sang alongside bandmate Kalenna Harper and Diddy. In 2011, they won the BET Award for Best Group before disbanding in 2012. Their only studio album, 'Last Train to Paris' (2010), peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200.