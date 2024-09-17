Aubrey O'Day appeared to subtly address Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent arrest with a reflective message on social media concerning justice.

"The purpose of justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter," O'Day posted on her Instagram Story and X on Monday, September 16, just as news broke of Diddy's arrest.

The former Danity Kane member added, "Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just for me."

"Change is finally happening," she concluded.

Diddy, 54, was arrested in Manhattan following a grand jury indictment, according to 'The New York Times.' While the specific charges remain confidential, Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, stated that they likely involve "racketeering and sex trafficking."

In recent months, the "I'll Be Missing You" producer has faced numberous lawsuits related to sexual misconduct and a federal probe into sex trafficking — all of which he vehemently denies.

"We are disappointed with the decision to proceed with what we consider an unfair prosecution," Agnifilo told 'Us Weekly.' "Diddy has been a cultural icon, entrepreneur, family man, and philanthropist for over 30 years. He is not a criminal, and he has fully cooperated with this investigation."

Agnifilo urged the public to withhold judgment until all the facts come to light, emphasizing Diddy's innocence and his readiness to clear his name.

O'Day, 40, who appeared on the Harlem native's MTV competition series 'Making the Band 3,' has been critical of him in the past, particularly after a 2016 video of him assaulting Cassie Ventura resurfaced. Responding to Diddy's apology at the time, O'Day accused him of failing to properly apologize to Cassie and called out his denial of the allegations.

The California native isn't the only singer from Danity Kane to speak out against their former manager.

Singer Dawn Richard has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs accusing him of sexual abuse. She also claims to have witnessed him abusing his ex-partners Kim Porter and Cassie.

Richard's lawsuit, per 'TMZ,' states that she became entangled under Diddy's alleged control while competing on 'Making The Band.' She alleges the Bad Boy Records' founder manipulated her and promised her career advancement in exchange for complying with his alleged disturbing demands.

The New Orleans, Louisiana, native recalled that during auditions, Diddy, 54, would allegedly insult female contestants, calling them "fat," "ugly," and "hoes." Richard believes he held particular contempt for her because she was young and eager to impress him.

Diddy's lawyer, Erica Wolff, is strongly opposing Richard's claims, calling the suit a revisionist publicity stunt in a statement to 'TMZ.'

"Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a payday — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour," Wolff said. "If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on 'The Love Album' last year."

In a recent update, Pop Base tweeted that during raids in March 2024, law enforcement officers allegedly confiscated narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles. These items were reportedly used in "freak off" orgy sessions, which Diddy is accused of coercing women into participating in.