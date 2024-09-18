"The Bachelorette" star Jenn Tran's former fiancé Devin Strader was previously arrested over allegedly burglarizing the home of his former girlfriend.

In court documents obtained by People, it was revealed that Strader was arrested in 2017 after allegedly entering the home of his ex-girlfriend and burglarizing her room.

The petition for protection was dated March 22, 2017, three days after the unidentified woman told police that she found a missing item in her thrashed bedroom upon returning home.

She also noted that she and Strader had just broken up. He did not have a key to her place.

According to the officer on the scene, the ex-girlfriend's bedroom was "rifled through" and several items were dumped around the area. A diamond necklace which Strader reportedly gave the woman was also found missing.

She also told police that the reality star had been "banging on the [house] door several times and screaming at her," Entertainment Weekly reported.

She filed a restraining order against the freight company owner but he appeared to allegedly burn the "actual restraining order" in front of her house, a police report wrote.

Strader was later charged with criminal trespassing and was ordered to pay $500 and do community service, based on a proof of conditions document obtained by People.

Strader was a contestant in "The Bachelorette" season 21 wherein he got engaged to Tran in the finale. The Bachelorette lead, however, revealed that the businessman broke things off with her over the phone. He then allegedly followed Maria Georgas ("Bachelor" season 28) the day after, Page Six reported.

"Not only is that so disrespectful to everything that we had shared together, I just don't understand it. Why you would do something like that?" Tran said during the "Bachelorette" season 21 finale that aired in early September.

A source told People that "The Bachelor" franchise did not find the protective order against Strader while it was doing a background check on the contestant.

Strader, now 28, has yet to comment about the reports.