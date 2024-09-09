Jenn Tran may be reconsidering her final rose choice.

On Sunday, fans of 'The Bachelorette' were buzzing when Jenn was spotted with Jonathan Johnson, the contestant who finished third during her season. Their reunion came just days after the 'After The Final Rose' special on September 3, where Jenn disclosed that her engagement to Devin Strader ended two months after filming.

The pair posted a few suggestive TikTok videos, prompting viewers to speculate about their current relationship status.

In one clip, Jenn lip-syncs, "Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn't win," before Jonathan appears and mouths, "I guess we'll never know."

One fan referenced a Taylor Swift lyric in the comments, describing Jonathan as "literally golden." The duo responded with a 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' audio where Jenn says, "With me, he's fine and amazing, but when he's not with me is whenever we have problems."

Jonathan chimed in: "And that's not so good."

The pair also shared two additional TikToks on Jonathan's account. In one, he jokingly admits, "She broke my heart," captioning it, "im not holding a grudge [sic]."

Jonathan also used an audio clip from 'Love Island USA' to hint at Jenn's possible desire to rekindle their relationship, with the TikTok sound, "You made your bed. Hump in it."

Their TikToks came shortly after Jenn opened up about her split from Devin. She explained on 'After The Final Rose' how things changed after they left Hawaii engaged and that Devin gradually distanced himself before breaking up with her in a brief phone call.

Jonathan later praised Jenn for her grace and strength, writing on Instagram how proud he was of how she handled the breakup.