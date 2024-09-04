"Bachelorette" star Jenn Tran's now-ex-fiancé Devin Strader is sharing his side of the story following the shocking revelation of their split.

Jenn confirmed after Tuesday's finale of "The Bachelorette" Season 21 that she was dumped by Devin two months after they got engaged.

According to the 26-year-old aspiring physician assistant, Devin called off their engagement over the phone back in August when the season was airing.

As he came face-to-face with Jenn on "After the Final Rose," the 28-year-old freight company owner from Houston explained why he decided to end things before they even got to the live finale.

Devin said he was amazed to see Jenn "grow and flourish" on her own as they filmed "The Bachelorette."

However, after they wrapped up filming and started building a life together as a couple, Devin said he felt he fell short of Jenn's expectations of him and found himself unable to give her what she needed and deserved.

RELATED: 'Bachelorette' Finale: Devin Slammed Over Shocking Move After Jenn Chooses Him Over Marcus

He went on to claim he was "hurt" when he saw her "regression" in the weeks after they got engaged and believed he was forcing her to "compromise to be happy."

"You don't deserve to compromise your standards to be happy," Devin added.

He admitted he began having doubts about their future together shortly after they finished filming their season.

However, he "suppressed those feelings" for weeks, though he eventually came clean to her about them.

RELATED: 'Bachelorette' Alum Trista Sutter Reemerges After Cryptic 'Missing' Posts From Husband Ryan Sutter: 'I Miss Her Already'

"Regretfully and sadly I suppressed those feelings," Devin confessed, "and I did come clean to you about that."

Jenn fired back by saying that Devin kept his feelings of doubt secret for two months while she fell more in love with him.

Devin didn't deny her comment, admitting he took too long to share his true feelings with Jenn.

Following the emotional live finale, Jenn revealed that she has no plans to jump back into the dating scene anytime soon as she was announced as a cast member of Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars" Wednesday.

She told People that she's still going through a "healing process" from her split with Devin and joked that she now "hate[s] men."