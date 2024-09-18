Footage has emerged of an alleged altercation between Kevin Surratt Sr., husband of the late Traci Braxton, and their son, Kevin Jr.

The alleged incident, reportedly captured on video and obtained by 'The Jasmine Brand,' shows a man seemingly hitting another person. The reported confrontation sparked intense discussions online, with fans expressing concern over the strained relationship between father and son following Traci's death.

The tensions between the two men have been brewing for some time and have been a focal point of the current season of 'Braxton Family Values.'

Traci's family has not been shy about voicing their displeasure with Kevin Sr., and it appears that their rocky relationship has only worsened in the wake of her passing. On social media, fans have been quick to weigh in, with many expressing their dismay over the situation.

One fan wrote: "I think about how Traci made comments about her sisters treating her like the odd duck... Kevin Jr. is clearly in crisis and I don't like how it's been exploited for public consumption." Others echoed similar concerns, asking: "That young man is going through so much. Does he have anyone he can go to?" A third concerned follower penned: "Money really makes people go crazy," implying that the conflict may be driven by financial motives.

While the family's internal struggles have played out in front of the cameras for seven seasons on the We TV reality show, the death of Traci Braxton has left unresolved wounds.

Traci Braxton died in March 2022 after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer. She was 50. Her passing has left a significant void in the family, and the emotional toll seems to be taking a heavy toll on her loved ones, particularly Kevin Jr.

In an interview with Tamron Hall, Traci's sister Toni Braxton opened up about the family's final moments with her.

"We were all there," she shared. "Her son was there, husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there. She had so much love."

"I wake up every morning and I go, 'Did I dream it? Did I dream it?' and I have to remind myself, 'No, she's gone, but she's been here with us for 50 years,'" Braxton, 56, said. "So, I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have and you have to always remember to be kind to one another."