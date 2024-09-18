Kate Middleton has reportedly returned to royal duties for the first time since July after completing her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales met with the Centre for Early Childhood team members, according to 'Us Weekly,' on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The Centre for Early Childhood, who conducts research into childhood development, was founded in 2021 and is part of Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation.

"The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle," the Court Circular's event entry read, per 'The Telegraph.'

Read more: Kate Middleton Makes Rare Statement Congratulating The New UK Chief Scout Amid Cancer Battle

Kate, 42, shared an update after completing chemotherapy in a vulnerable video released by Kensington Palace on September 10.

In the emotional video, Kate called this year "incredibly tough," explaining how "life as you know it can change in an instant."

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she said, nearly six months after revealing she had an unspecified form of cancer.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," Kate said at the time in a prior recorded message. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," the Princess of Wales said, adding how her "cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

In her latest video message, Kate, who has been out of the public eye for much of this year, could be seen walking in a forest, driving a car, and spending time with her family; Prince William and their children, Prince George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything," Kate said in the voiceover.

According to 'BBC,' Kate could attend her annual Christmas carol concert.