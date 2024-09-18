Mase, co-host of 'It Is What It Is' podcast with Cam'Ron, raised eyebrows during a recent episode when he donned an orange tie, sparking speculation that the accessory was a subtle reference to Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent arrest.

While Mase did not directly confirm the connection, his playful comments during the show led many to believe otherwise.

When co-host Treasure Wilson asked Mase, real name Mason Durell Betha, if the tie had any significance, he initially dismissed it, saying, "Not today. I'm chilling today."

He later added: "Today, it might be code orange. There's a lot going on these days. Code orange, code orange." Code orange has multiple meanings, including a hospital emergency code (for a patient, visitor, or employee who poses a threat to themselves or others) or a code for an air quality alert.

Mase's vague statement left fans speculating that the tie symbolized Diddy's recent arrest, though Mase, 49, made no explicit reference to the disgraced music mogul.

Diddy's arrest stems from allegations of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and the transportation of individuals for prostitution.

According to court documents obtained by 'E! News,' the 54-year-old has been accused of orchestrating a criminal enterprise that involved the abuse, coercion, and exploitation of women for over a decade.

Following his September 16 arrest in New York, Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, acknowledged the charges but urged the public to reserve their judgment.

"He is not a perfect person... but these are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide," Agnifilo stated, adding that Diddy looks forward to fighting the charges in court. Despite pleading not guilty, the Bad Boy Records' founder was denied bail.

As more details continue to emerge about Diddy's alleged involvement in organizing "freak offs" — elaborate gatherings involving coerced sex acts — fans are left to process the shocking allegations. Federal agents executed search warrants earlier this year on Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami, seizing items that may be tied to the accusations, including thousands of bottles of baby oil.

In 1996, Mase signed a $250,000 deal with Diddy's, then named Puff Daddy, Bad Boy Records. He appeared with Diddy on "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" and "Been Around the World" and the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo' Money, Mo' Problems," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mase announced his retirement from music to pursue a "calling from God" in April 1999 during an interview with Funkmaster Flex. He went on to become an ordained minister.