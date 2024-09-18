Boosie Badazz stirred controversy on social media after he defended Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Diddy was charged for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In a Wednesday tweet, Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., compared Diddy's alleged actions to what he believes is common behavior among famous entertainers.

"I feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE. 'FLEW B*****S OUT FOR 3 SOMES.' HE JUST FREAKIER," he wrote.

i feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE "FLEW BITCHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES "HE JUST FREAKIER‼️WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX? IF THATS THE CASE IF U BEEN FLEWED ✈️ OUT N HAD SEX... — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 18, 2024

The 41-year-old's tweet suggested that Diddy's alleged behavior is no different from other celebrities who fly women out for sexual encounters, dismissing the severity of the accusations.

"YOU'RE A CELEBRITY, YOU GOTTA FLY [WOMEN] N, HOW ELSE [WOULD YOU BE INTIMATE] ?" Boosie continued, questioning whether it was fair to label these women as "prostitutes" if they willingly participated.

However, his remarks sparked immediate backlash from social media users on X, formerly called Twitter, many of whom pointed out that Diddy's charges involve far more serious accusations, including trafficking minors and forcing employees into sexual acts.

One user reminded the Louisiana native of the full scope of the allegations against Diddy, 54, writing how Diddy was accused of "drugging underage girls, employees & sex workers against their will. Blowing up cars, shooting a woman in the face, and mannnnnny other allegations."

Another user warned Boosie, "You might want to wait until they reveal what they have before you speak on the situation. You're gonna be back on here defending yourself if you find out he had underage girls or was blackmailing ppl into sex acts."

Others tried to appeal to Boosie's sense of reason, asking him to reconsider his stance. A longtime fan of the "Wipe Me Down" rapper wrote, "You are one of my all-time favs but respectfully, there has to be a lot more to this than what you are saying. The Feds raided his homes. That tells me this is more than just prostitution."

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held at a federal jail notorious for its cruel and harsh conditions following his arrest in New York City Monday night. After a federal judge denied bail for the hip-hop mogul on Tuesday, Diddy, 54, was sent to Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, 'TMZ' reported.

According to the outlet, the jail is known for its allegedly "brutal" and "inhumane" conditions, which federal judges have pointed out in the past. In June, an inmate was stabbed to death in a fight with another prisoner at the facility.