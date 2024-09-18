Eva Mendes shared that she may never act again and that her husband Ryan Gosling is to blame.

After her appearance in the 2014 film 'Lost River,' the actress took a decade-long break from the screen. In an interview with 'Good Morning America,' Mendes was asked about her plans to make a return to acting when she revealed, "I don't know" on Tuesday.

The 'All About the Benjamins' star suggested that she would only return "if there's interesting roles." Furthermore, Mendes shared that at the time she was leaving, she was already beginning to feel old in the industry. "I left at a time where it was also like... 10 years ago, I kinda felt like I did it, ya know?"

Mendes, who is married to Ryan Gosling and is the mother of two daughters, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, says working with Gosling largely influenced her decision to step away from performing for a bit.

She remembered working alongside her 43-year-old husband as an incredibly positive experience. "I was like, I just worked with Ryan Gosling, who's, like, the best," she said. "And I had such a — I don't know — it was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, 'This is a good time to just 'Seinfeld' it and just walk out.' So, who knows?"

During a 2022 interview with 'Variety,' Mendes confessed how she doesn't "really miss it."

"I got tired fighting for the good roles," she added. "There just was a point where I thought, 'I'm going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,' but it just didn't feel worth it to me."

This wasn't the only time her spouse had affected her career choices.

Mendes shared on 'The View' in 2022 that she wanted to prioritize their family. She expressed gratitude for being able to focus on raising their kids while the 'Barbie' actor continued his acting career. Mendes noted how "It was almost a nonverbal agreement" about her stepping back from Hollywood to ensure that their family remained a top priority.

While not appearing on the silver screen, the Miami, Florida, native appeared on the morning show to discuss her new children's book, "Desi."

"It's a buddy story about this little girl and her brain," the 'Other Guys' actress said. "And Desi has these never-ending worries — I have them as well — and she tries to work with her brain to kind of like, you know, make sure it's not being a bully to her by sending all these negative thoughts her way and that it's being like a BFF to her. And so it's about that relationship."

"Desi" is currently available for purchase.