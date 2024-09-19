The FBI has made a surprise visit to the Indiana headquarters of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, a prominent IndyCar team co-owned by TV legend David Letterman.

This development has created a stir within the racing world as many speculate the reasons behind the investigation. The raid took place on Wednesday, leaving the future of the team shrouded in uncertainty.

Around 8:30 a.m. local time, FBI agents, along with local police, arrived at the 100,000-square-foot facility in Zionsville, Indiana. This location, situated in a wealthy suburb 25 miles north of Indianapolis, is the base of operations for the team, which competes in the IndyCar series and other racing circuits. Despite the attention drawn by the raid, the FBI has remained silent about the purpose of the investigation, and no details about search warrants or seized materials have been shared.

Per 'Racer,' the FBI reportedly instructed employees to leave their computers and related electronic devices in place, gather their belongings, and exit the facility immediately.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, co-owned by David Letterman — who helmed 'The Late Show with David Letterman' from 1993 through 2015 — also includes Bobby Rahal, a past Indiana 500 champion, and Mike Lanigan, a successful businessman. The team's current drivers include Graham Rahal, Bobby's son, as well as Pietro Fittipaldi and Christian Lundgaard, who race in the competitive IndyCar league.

In a statement to 'Fox 59,' Kathi Lauterbach, vice president of communications, said they "are cooperating fully with investigators. Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now, but we intend to provide additional information as soon as we can."

In racing, legal controversies are not unheard of. Currently, former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa is suing the FIA and other figures for $82 million, alleging a manipulated race result in 2008 that cost him the championship. The outcome of this lawsuit highlights ongoing issues of fairness in motorsports.