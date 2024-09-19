Meek Mill posted a cryptic tweet following the arrest of rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, essentially letting fans know he's been minding his business.

The Bad Boy Entertainment boss was arrested amid several lawsuits and shocking allegations. The 54-year-old was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to 'CNN.'

'TMZ' reported that the disgraced rap producer's first request to be released on bail was denied, and has since been asking the judge to reconsider. That said, Meek Mill — real name Robert Rihmeek Williams — is seemingly minding his business altogether, despite being named in the lawsuit.

"In other news.... I bought a farm the other day," he stated simply via Twitter, now X.

The Philly native's cryptic post comes after fan's speculated his involvement in court documents, claiming he was listed in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones lawsuit against Diddy, per 'HotNewHipHop.'

In the documents, Lil Rod reportedly alleged that Diddy had a sexual relationship with "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." Since that time, the "Blessed Up" rapper has been the butt of many jokes online, many of which he's ignored on social media.

Per the hip hop hub, once footage surfaced of Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Meek Mill maintained that he wasn't going to believe every allegation made against the Bad Boy Records founder.

The comment section of the post was filled with doubt and speculations as well, with one fan starting out saying: "In other news?! You are the news."

"'THE FARM' [...] PLEASE YOU ON THEM TAPES," one suspicious fan wrote. "49 acres to hide baby oil is crazy lol," a second fan poked. "Where? On broke back mountain?" a third quipped. Meek Mill's tweet appears to stand as one of his highest viewed posts to date, raking in a whopping 13 million views.

Disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was taken into federal custody and brought to the FBI field office in Manhattan, 'ENSTARZ' reported.

The rapper's lawyer insisted that while his client is not a perfect person, he is "not criminal."